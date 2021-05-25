CBD Fruit Thins Pouch Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The CBD infused edibles market is full of gummies and candies. Flowerz Fruit Thins are a healthier alternative for people who still want to enjoy CBD edibles but keep a healthy lifestyle. As it is a more natural CBD alternative the creative path followed is a clean pouch design, quite different from all other CBD edible products packagings we often see in the American market.
The design relies on the contrast of the light background with the illustration, typography and graphic elements in striking colors - based on each flavor - to attract customers eyes at the point of sale. The sliced fruit watercolor illustrations give a natural, artisanal, premium and exclusive feel to the product, while the information hierarchy is simple and easy to understand.