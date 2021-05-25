Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, friends!
I'm excited to share with you the new design concept of the Property Portal Admin panel. RUXL streamlines and automates the day-to-day responsibilities of property agents.
The main color of this Property Portal Admin panel is blue. It invokes calmness and confidence while creating a sensation of reliability.
Looking forward to hearing your feedback!
Follow us:
Behance • Twitter • Facebook
Visit us at SteelKiwi
Thank you.