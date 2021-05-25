Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trophée du Futur

Excited to share the new look for last weekend's Trophée du Futur of the LNB!

The Trophée du Futur is an annual 3-day playoff event featuring the young superstars of the Ligue Nationale de Basket. It brings together the top 8 teams in the Espoirs Championship.

The creative direction was to create a modern logo that reflects the stylish and dynamic playing style of the younger players.

Posted on May 25, 2021
An agile sports branding design boutique.

