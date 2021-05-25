Excited to share the new look for last weekend's Trophée du Futur of the LNB!

The Trophée du Futur is an annual 3-day playoff event featuring the young superstars of the Ligue Nationale de Basket. It brings together the top 8 teams in the Espoirs Championship.

The creative direction was to create a modern logo that reflects the stylish and dynamic playing style of the younger players.