EVA - User flow

EVA - User flow
Hello designers!

We all know how important it is to think about what we're designing before actually designing something.
We love pencils before pixels and, before pencils, understanding the flow of work.

What are our users doing? What comes first? This is specially important when designing a wizard flow.
So, here's EVA's user flow - that was discussed and refined before being designed.

