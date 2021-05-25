Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jade Baudchon

Underground

Jade Baudchon
Jade Baudchon
  • Save
Underground awareness soil plastic procreate illustration
Download color palette

Natural and human influences (such as tides, rains, construction works, etc…) impact soil levels, burying layers of plastic trash as new ones take over at the surface. 🌱

This illustration highlights the invisible: how plastic and plants adapt to one another underground, resulting in microplastic found in the fruits and vegetables we eat.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Jade Baudchon
Jade Baudchon

More by Jade Baudchon

View profile
    • Like