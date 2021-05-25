Trending designs to inspire you
Screens are the second, most attention-consuming medium, after packaging. This illustration aims to reflect the addictive effect of our phone on our brain. 🧠
The colour palette is inspired by the blue light generated from screens, which has some fascinating, yet scary effects - indirectly impacting our sleep cycle and cognitive abilities.