BoriBianka I - Online Shop

BoriBianka I - Online Shop photography fashion shop ecommerce jewelry jewellery figma branding typography styletile website web concept exploration design ui art direction
Layout and colour experiments for a concept online shop for jewellery brand Bori Bianka. Typeface used here is Sang Bleu Sans.

This one has been in my drafts for ages! 🙈
Finally got around to posting it.

Photography sources/credit:
Jácint Halász for Bori Bianka & Lulie Talmor

Lead Designer @MediaMonks / Jury 2021 @Awwwards

