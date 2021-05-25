Jade Baudchon

21st century Frenkestein

21st century Frenkestein awarness plastic procreate illustrator
Office spaces can often be a kingdom where sticky notes, plastic cutleries, take-away lunch boxes, coffee pods, plastic bottles, single-use tissues and coffee cups reigned. 🗑️

It is hard to resist the convenience of single-use items, despite being conscious of their impact on our environment. Their convenience is tempting, and more often than not, leads us to mindlessly choose them over re-usable alternatives.

This illustration aims to reflect this feeling and how single-use is progressively becoming part of our life and indirectly a part of us.

Posted on May 25, 2021
