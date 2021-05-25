Pirates Themed slot Symbols Animation

The animated symbols of Pirates slot fully reflect the life of sea robbers.

⠀

The Jolly Roger black token is a pirate symbol that has instilled fear in sailors for centuries. During the game, the chip actively rotates, as if it was launched by the player's hand. A bomb with a burning fuse demonstrates the battles that the pirates waged.

A barrel of rum, of course, tells about the pirates' addiction to wild life. The telescope on the symbol is folded in and out. She seems to be helping the pirates to choose a new destination.

An anchor for all sailors is a symbol of hope. In play, it also brings hope to the groin and shimmers with an alluring silvery sheen.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#piratessymbols #piratesslot #animation #animated #slotsymbols #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines