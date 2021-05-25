DotControl

WordSmint | Artificial Intelligence App
You'll know if you're falling flat, or on the right track based on the AI-driven feedback.

We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.

Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our ‘cases’ section!

