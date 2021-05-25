Kate Zest Studio

Minimalist Logo Design

Kate Zest Studio
Kate Zest Studio
  • Save
Minimalist Logo Design modernlogo sanserif geometriclogo logomaker graphicdesign logocreator minimalistlogo simplelogo typography logo logomark logodesign logotype logo minimalistic branddesign visual identity corporate identity brand identity branding design branding
Download color palette

A typography-base logo for an American brand that produces sustainable and eco-friendly borosilicate water bottles.

The logo is simple yet functional, and so are the Naked’s values that rely in sustainability, minimalism, and modernity.

For inquiries: contact@katezest.com

Kate Zest Studio
Kate Zest Studio

More by Kate Zest Studio

View profile
    • Like