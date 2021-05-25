Daily UI #045 - Info Card

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Day #045 - Info Card
Info card of the cities from a museum app/website.
Checkout another UI I did for the same app:
Day 010: https://dribbble.com/shots/15429208-Daily-UI-010-Social-Share
Day 023: https://dribbble.com/shots/15533252-Daily-UI-023-Onboarding
Day 029: https://dribbble.com/shots/15610421-Day-029-Map
Tell me what you think :)
Photos taken by me.
Icon credits:
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/museum_4615708?related_id=4615708&origin=pack
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/park_2204056?term=park&related_id=2204056
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/building_4633712?related_id=4633712&origin=pack