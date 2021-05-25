Ahmed Jalal

Medical Web App

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal
  • Save
Medical Web App clinic hospital medicines patient app doctor appointment medical app hospitality design doctor health ui minimal app mobile app app design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Medical App Landing Page. Hope you like it and enjoy guys!
We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

✉️ Have a project idea? available for new projects inquiry me.
ahmedjalal.ux.ui@gmail.com

🌎 Follow us.
https://dribbble.com/ahmedjalal.
https://www.instagram.com/mdjalal.ahmed2000/

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal

More by Ahmed Jalal

View profile
    • Like