Bardo — Onboarding

Bardo — Onboarding
Recent interviews with the first teams I onboarded to Bardo showed that even for the Beta it needs some kind of onboarding. Not just to quickly start working but also for the Bardo to learn about the behaviors of teams and predict their work in the future.

