Magento 2 iPayTotal Payment Gateway by Meetanshi integrates iPayTotal with Magento 2 for secure online payments from the customers.

iPay Totaly is a customized payment solution provider that processes credit cards for secure online payments. It is one of the leading and rapidly growing payment gateway. Owing to the popularity, Meetanshi has developed Magento 2 iPayTotal Payment Gateway for high risk businesses that integrates iPayTotal payment gateway with the Magento 2 store to accept payments online with security.

Keep the track of all the payment processes carried out from the backend. All the major credit cards are supported by this payment gateway.

With support in more than 196 countries, 164 currencies and settled in 25 currencies worldwide, use Meetanshi’s module to reach a global customer base.

Benefits of Magento 2 iPayTotal Payment Gateway:

• Preferably used to make online payments more securely by using iPayTotal Payment Gateway for Magento 2 store.

• Admin can set the custom title of iPayTotal Payment Gateway.

• For testing purpose, it provides sandbox mode.

• Integrating becomes easier with the help of live API key and live gateway key which is obtained at the time of registration with iPay Total.

• It provides a facility to generate invoices automatically for orders placed through iPayTotal Payment Gateway for Magento 2.

• Only selected countries can make use of iPayTotal Payment Gateway for Magento 2.

• The admin can add customised information which is to be displayed on the checkout page in the frontend.

• iPayTotal payment method can be selected by the customers and can click on the "Continue to Payment" button in order to get redirected to the hosted page of this extension.

• After entering the card details on the hosted page of iPayTotal Payment Gateway, one needs to click on the “Pay” button to successfully complete the Payment method.

• iPayTotal Payment details can be viewed by the admin from the sales order in the backend.

