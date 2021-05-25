Yellow Tunnel :: Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
This homepage redesign was built to bring clarity to the user about what Yellow Tunnel offers to help drive them towards signing up and getting in touch with an expert. The “Join For Free” or “Become a Member” is repeated multiple times giving several avenues to help push users towards conversion. Part of our strategy was to sprinkle validating content such as publications, testimonials, and the latest blog post throughout the page to help inform the user that Yellow Tunnel is not only up-to-date in the industry, but also a trusted partner that can help improve your trading performance.