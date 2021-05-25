Trending designs to inspire you
This font is named "The Brilliant". The Briliant is a modern script font that is very unique and suitable for all purposes. I use the name "The Brilliant" for this font because I have found and created a font to meet all your needs. This font can be used for those of you who like to travel, capture beautiful moments with your partner. Can also be used to create a logo and branding. It is also suitable for capturing romantic stories on social media, as well as for writings on weddings, such as wedding organizers, wedding photography and others.
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/the-brilliant/ref/377214/
www.creativefabrica.com/designer/yogaletter6/ref/377214
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/the-brilliant-font.html
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
