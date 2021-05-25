Trending designs to inspire you
Agatha is a beautiful and elegant modern calligraphy font. This font can be used for many projects. It is suitable for writing wedding invitations, wedding planners and all writings related to romanticism. This font is also very supportive for marketing products, helping to market the work. It is also suitable for capturing precious moments while on vacation or supporting writing in social media.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/agatha-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/966477-agatha
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
yogaletter6@gmail.com