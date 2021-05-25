Alexia Webber

Beyond Binary (alt)

An alt direction from last year.
Beyond Binary Legal is a legal services nonprofit by-and-for nonbinary people. They aim to serve anyone who does not identify exclusively as a woman or a man. BB legal was organized to address a lack of access to legal resources tailored to nonbinary needs.

Posted on May 25, 2021
Graphic Design and Illustration Goblin
