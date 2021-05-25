Perdana Hary

Landing Page Design for Tees.co.id-Business

Landing Page Design for Tees.co.id-Business retail ecommerce landing page
Visit the live site here :
tees.co.id/business

Tees.co.id is a Retail E-commerce startup in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tees.co.id exists as a bridge for design creators and design connoisseurs. Creators can sell their work easily, without hassle, and of course without capital. Meanwhile, design connoisseurs can find designs and products that match their desires effortlessly with a 100% money-back guarantee.

The Problem
The old website was their first website as a startup, so they didn’t prepare the design. Now as they grow bigger, they need to show their website to potential clients. So they need a better content structure and of course better and fresher design to attract clients.

Posted on May 25, 2021
