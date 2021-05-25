Dmitriy Stepanenko

Dion Mobile - RPG Quiz On Your Favourite Games

Dion Mobile - RPG Quiz On Your Favourite Games
I can finally show you the release of my product!

Dion Mobile is an entertaining RPG quiz game with over 400 questions for the top games. This has not happened before I think!

The conditions of the game are pretty simple.

You need to:
answer questions correctly
get rewards for correct answers and unlock skills
tame an animal to help win
try your luck and open a chest of secrets.

The game is available online and offline.
Android only at this time.

Link to download

Thanks for watching
For new opportunities drop me a line hello.dstepanenko@gmail.com
❤️ Press L to support me!
✅ Follow for more content!

FROM NOTHING TO MAKE PEOPLE LOVE
