Anton Milyaev

Logo & Brand Identity concept for dance & night club

Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo & Brand Identity concept for dance & night club rave party dance party event wave clothing dj color planet dance nightclub club track song music sound brand identity branding brand logo
Logo & Brand Identity concept for dance & night club rave party dance party event wave clothing dj color planet dance nightclub club track song music sound brand identity branding brand logo
Logo & Brand Identity concept for dance & night club rave party dance party event wave clothing dj color planet dance nightclub club track song music sound brand identity branding brand logo
Logo & Brand Identity concept for dance & night club rave party dance party event wave clothing dj color planet dance nightclub club track song music sound brand identity branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Frame 79.png
  2. Frame 80.png
  3. Frame 81.png
  4. Frame 86.png

µ² Mutabor is a dance and nightclub. I designed logo and brand Identity concept for dance & night club

Let me know your thoughts!
Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - to.milyaev.co@gmail.com
Thanks 😊

Anton Milyaev
Anton Milyaev
Logo / Branding & Product & UX/UI designer 🙈🔥
Hire Me

More by Anton Milyaev

View profile
    • Like