Lin Zagorski Latimer

Injury IQ

Lin Zagorski Latimer
Lin Zagorski Latimer
  • Save
Injury IQ mobile ui clean healthcare health insurance ui design ux ui body injury
Download color palette

Injury IQ is a radical rethink of the insurance status quo—by ingesting in-depth and highly structured injury data, we open exposures and route claims to the appropriate handler.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Lin Zagorski Latimer
Lin Zagorski Latimer
Designing & Illustrating in Austin, Texas

More by Lin Zagorski Latimer

View profile
    • Like