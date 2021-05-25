Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vienetta is beautiful and elegant font. This font can be used for wedding events both for invitation card, wedding planners, writing in flower shops, or for other romantic greetings. Besides being beautiful, Vienetta is also elegant for fashion such as make up artists and also photography.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/vienetta-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/974270-vienetta
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
yogaletter6@gmail.com