Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aashish Chauhan

Customer Visitor App

Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan
  • Save
Customer Visitor App ux html minimal typography branding application logo photoshop adobe xd ux design
Download color palette

Customer Visitor App:
Manager you office or bank visitor automated by using this web app. As its responsive and allow user to open it any device. It is easy and simple to use.
- Manage your customer list.
- Follow up email notification.
- Automated schedule the call for visitor.
- One click download all the list of the visitor and print on hard copy for other requirement.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Aashish Chauhan
Aashish Chauhan

More by Aashish Chauhan

View profile
    • Like