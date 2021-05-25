Trending designs to inspire you
Create an amazing presentation with the Car Sedan Mockup Set. Show off your logos, branding and more with our mockups. After all, they are made in high resolution. And smart objects can save a lot of time. Just click on the smart object a couple of times, add your own graphics and save the result. Everything is simple! I hope you will enjoy it.
Features:
- 5 PSD files.
- Edit your design via smart objects.
- Dimensions: 5000×3500 px.
- Well organized layers.
- Help file included.
