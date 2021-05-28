Khuram A.R.

Hirestream Homepage Redesign 02

Hirestream Homepage Redesign 02 applicants hiring ats applicant tracking system hirestream grid design website ux landing page layout typography design minimal clean ui
Visual Exploration

Hey Dribbblers, here is another result of experimenting with the redesign of homepage of hirestream.com, Please comment your views about this design. Thank you.

