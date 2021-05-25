Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MIS Department

MIS Department management information system management system computer department corporate illustration branding minimal logo design art
Honored to create my first official commission for my web development professor in MFI.

Client wanted their department to have an official logo to use for more of their projects!

Padayon, MIS Department!

