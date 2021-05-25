AnimaGIF #6

Trending designs to inspire you
Turn the sound ON!
That feeling you get nowadays when someone starts coughing indoors 😬
A simple and fun reinterpretation of this classic GIF 😜 and a humorous way to acknowledge the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic 🤞
Character design: Fer
Animation: Jordi
3D: Josep
Stay Safe!