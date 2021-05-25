AnimaGIF #6

Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
That feeling you get nowadays when someone starts coughing indoors 😬

A simple and fun reinterpretation of this classic GIF 😜 and a humorous way to acknowledge the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic 🤞

Character design: Fer
Animation: Jordi
3D: Josep

Stay Safe!

Posted on May 25, 2021
