Isolation Cell

Isolation Cell sci-fi cell interior design game asset game art game cyberpunk blender 3d art 3d illustration
"We do not practice torture. What kind of monsters do you think we are?"

This sci-fi scene happened accidentally when I was trying to model some sort of setup for my weapons models. I started with the base and glass but then the scale called for something greater than that. I might reuse it for my cyberpunk board game environments.

