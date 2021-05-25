Isolation Cell

Trending designs to inspire you
"We do not practice torture. What kind of monsters do you think we are?"
This sci-fi scene happened accidentally when I was trying to model some sort of setup for my weapons models. I started with the base and glass but then the scale called for something greater than that. I might reuse it for my cyberpunk board game environments.