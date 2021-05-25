Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony Gribben

Geometric 3d Design

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Hire Me
  • Save
Geometric 3d Design stacked retro blender3dart floating shapes geometric design abstract art layered pink blue circular circles triangles shapes composition blender3d blender digital poster 3d geometrical geometric agrib
Download color palette

3d geometric design inspired by the first geometric poster I created on Dribbble back in 2017. Created in Blender with post being completed in Photoshop.

I'm available to take on new projects. Hire me here.

You can see more of my 3d work by following me on Instagram.

Retro poster 2
Rebound of
Going Retro
By Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Brand Designer & Illustrator. Maker of Geometric Art.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Gribben

View profile
    • Like