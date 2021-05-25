Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The idea behind the brand was to use the negative space and represent on the process simplicity by using back slash " \ " as part of the mark.
check out the links down below:
Behance
https://behance.net/gallery/119903173/L-O-A-Personal-Brand
Portfolio
https://lona.is/work/brand