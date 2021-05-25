Lona

L O \ A behance project behance portfolio figma design figma light yellow yellow logo yellow branding and identity brand identity brand design branding personal branding personal brand personal logo logo design logo
The idea behind the brand was to use the negative space and represent on the process simplicity by using back slash " \ " as part of the mark.

