Rumination

Rumination
decisions thinking mindset chew worry rumination cow animal
Rumination decisions thinking linestyle vivid mindset chew worry rumination cow animal procreate freelance illustrator digitalart illustration
How much do you worry about the decisions you’ve made? Just big life choices or even small talk? I worry. I ruminate. More than any sensible human ought to. At least I know that about myself. This is for everyone who feels the same.

