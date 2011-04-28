Aaron Bouvier

R&P Wedding Invite printed

Aaron Bouvier
Aaron Bouvier
  • Save
R&P Wedding Invite printed type letterpress wedding print halftone mandate press
Download color palette

Letterpressed wedding invites. Really happy with the way the halftone printed.

F4d435cf00e2a481aa2474ffbf58385c
Rebound of
R&P Wedding Invite
By Aaron Bouvier
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Aaron Bouvier
Aaron Bouvier

More by Aaron Bouvier

View profile
    • Like