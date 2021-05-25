Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Drawstring Backpack Mockup

Drawstring Backpack Mockup package haversack backpacking packsack sack sport carry back pack rope bagging canvas cord cloth pouch bag drawstring backpack download psd mockup
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Product includes:
• 2 psd with empty drawstring backpack (top and side views);
• 4 psd with full drawstring backpack (front, back and side views);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• drawstring backpack color and design;
• elements color (ropes, grommets and stiching);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

