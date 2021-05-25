Drawstring Backpack Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
Product includes:
• 2 psd with empty drawstring backpack (top and side views);
• 4 psd with full drawstring backpack (front, back and side views);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• drawstring backpack color and design;
• elements color (ropes, grommets and stiching);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;