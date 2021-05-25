Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lona

L O \ A

Lona
Lona
  • Save
L O \ A compass pencil sketch pencil notebook black and white sketching sketch branding and identity branding design brand identity branding personal branding personal brand personal logo logo design logo
Download color palette

The idea behind the brand was to use the negative space and represent on the process simplicity by using back slash " \ " as part of the mark.

check out the links down below:
Behance
https://behance.net/gallery/119903173/L-O-A-Personal-Brand

Portfolio
https://lona.is/work/brand

Lona
Lona

More by Lona

View profile
    • Like