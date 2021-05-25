Steeve

D&AD Competition 2021

D&AD Competition 2021 graphic design layout ux design ui
The Specialist Pathway module of the degree was a chance to explore a particular area of Graphic Communication Design and as I want to further my knowledge of UI/UX design I chose the BBC brief.

The challenge for this was to think about a new service or experience for the BBC platform which would help the BBC’s audiences fit the BBC into their daily lives, tailored and optimised to where they are and the device they are using.

