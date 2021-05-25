D&AD Competition 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Specialist Pathway module of the degree was a chance to explore a particular area of Graphic Communication Design and as I want to further my knowledge of UI/UX design I chose the BBC brief.
The challenge for this was to think about a new service or experience for the BBC platform which would help the BBC’s audiences fit the BBC into their daily lives, tailored and optimised to where they are and the device they are using.