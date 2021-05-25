Magdalena Jablonka

Webpixels Design System: Integration Screen

Magdalena Jablonka
Magdalena Jablonka
Webpixels Design System: Integration Screen minimal navigation good colors trend 2021 jablonka good ux ux real design clean ui webdesign desktop application menu dashboard design system integration dashboard integrations dashboard integration
Integration screen built with Webpixels Design System. Soon components will be available on webpixels.io

Magdalena Jablonka
Magdalena Jablonka
UI Designer who loves work at night ✌️
