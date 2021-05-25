Nina Pykhtina

Umami Grove Game Logo Design

Umami Grove Game Logo Design cartoon mushroom video game videogames vr umami game logo design cute logo fonts lettering typography art flat illustration
Download color palette

Logo design in cartoon style for the VR game UMAMI GROVE.

Umami Grove is a relaxed, physics-based VR adventure game with a plethora of creatures to meet and places to explore. Jump, climb, duck, and swing your way though a unique cooking adventure using a powerful movement and interaction system.

