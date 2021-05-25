Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
George Yong.

Pandara - Logo Animation.

George Yong.
George Yong.
  • Save
Pandara - Logo Animation. george yong professional reveal mograph design graphic motion animation logo
Download color palette

Thanks for stopping by, feel free to share your thoughts. I am available for collaboration and commissioned work. Contact me at: mailgeorgeyong@gmail.com.
Wishing you a great day, cheers!!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
George Yong.
George Yong.

More by George Yong.

View profile
    • Like