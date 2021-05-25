Pixel Surplus

Polonium - Free Display Font

Pixel Surplus
Pixel Surplus
  • Save
Polonium - Free Display Font reverse contrast contrast vintage retro logo retro branding decorative display font type typeface freebie free font free
Download color palette

Polonium is a free display font created by Alexey Atapin. It was inspired by the story of polonium discovery in 1898 by Marie and Pierre Curie. Polonium features 2 fonts files, regular & bold.

Download here:
https://pixelsurplus.com/collections/free-fonts/products/polonium-free-display-font

Pixel Surplus
Pixel Surplus

More by Pixel Surplus

View profile
    • Like