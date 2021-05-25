Hobbyist - find hobby you love

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hobbyist - find a hobby you love It's a mobile app for finding a hobby and people around you.
Whether you want to practice embroidery, or finding the painting, you will find them just around the corner.
let me know in the comment below. Cheers! 👋
Check the project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120190967/Hobbyist-Find-a-Hobby-You-Love