Hey! Dribblers,

We all want to find the best deals and offers online for our daily essentials, isn't it? And the good news is; it's not hard to find! 🧐

Here we are presenting an app concept for finding the best local deals.



This app lets users track the latest deals and offers from the favorite shops or brand right from their mobile, and let them receive location-based push notifications about nearby deals.

Moreover, the app lets users search for products and highlights top deals for that day. 🤩

The app can help users to track their favorite stores and sales so that users can not miss any great offers and deals. Some deals and coupons can even be redeemed directly from the mobile. 📲

If users find great deals and offers, they can share them with others via the app in order to earn special offers and rewards.

Please, let us know what you think about it.

We'd love to hear your feedback! And don't forget to Like ❤ it :)

