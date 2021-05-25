Banah Digital Home Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's a long drawn process! Here's how it looked like:
1. Defining our target audience
2. Develop the relevant persona
3. Building the moodboard and design guide
4. Build the story and designed the illustrations alongside the story
5. Drew up the mockups
6. Started building
7. Many many rounds of feedback
8. Insisting on some design elements that I really like
9. Viola!
We wanted a sleek and modern feel to the website, but also reassuring to our clients that we do our utmost best for them.
Feedback is most welcome still!