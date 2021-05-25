Banah Digital Home Page

Jason Goh

Jason Goh
Jason Goh
It's a long drawn process! Here's how it looked like:
1. Defining our target audience
2. Develop the relevant persona
3. Building the moodboard and design guide
4. Build the story and designed the illustrations alongside the story
5. Drew up the mockups
6. Started building
7. Many many rounds of feedback
8. Insisting on some design elements that I really like
9. Viola!

We wanted a sleek and modern feel to the website, but also reassuring to our clients that we do our utmost best for them.

Feedback is most welcome still!

    • Like