GIFT! Don't forget to subscribe to our Newsletter here https://bit.ly/3pGbx7p

DOWNLOAD: https://www.sparrowandsnow.com/product/podcast-and-live-instagram-creator/

Recently, podcasts become very popular and Live Meetings are even more part of our lives. If you a podcaster, a coacher, a teacher or educator, these templates are for you. 70 different layouts in square and stories format for a total of 140 to promote your podcasts, live meetings, and your courses in a very unique style. Moreover, in this pack are included special SVG elements (backgrounds, gradient backgrounds, frames, icons, arrows, chat bubbles, and artistic shapes) which therefore you can customize with no effort. Amazing!

The very special thing is that we gave even more value to these templates, creating the perfect FONT complete with all chracters, both uppercase and lowercase.

We have illustrated each social icon ( Google Meet, Instagram Live, Zoom, Soundcloud, Apple Podcast, Youtube, Facebook Live, Tik Tok) to attract visitors and encourage them to take action.

Suit for any business, Coaches, Content Creators, Podcasters, Educators, Marketers, Blogger, and Influencer.

Product Includes:

- 70 Posts Templates 1080x1080px

- 70 Stories Templates 1080x1920px

- 250+ SVG Elements Exclusively made and drawn by us (Background, Gradient Background, Arrows, Bubbles, Icons, Image Frames)

- Unique and easy to use templates editable with Canva and Photoshop, and Adobe XD

- User-friendly drag and drop interface

- Fully Customizable

- Helpful documentation to guide you through your customization

- Premium Font Included (created by us Sparrow&Snow)

- Free Updates

Editable with:

- Canva

- Adobe Photoshop

- Adobe XD

Font Premium Included

We couldn't find a free alternative with the quality level we wanted to reach, so we decided to create the font ourselves. We created it both lowercase and uppercase and with all special characters. Friendly Notes is included in this product.

Requirements: This pack includes templates designed for use with Canva, the best free online image editing software. No additional software is required!

Please note:

- Photos are not included

These templates are ideal for:

Bloggers, Freelancers, Digital Data Agency, Lady Boss, Mindset Coaches, Creative Entrepreneurs, Course Creators, Business Coaches, Life Coaches, Health Coaches, Fitness Professionals, Content Creators, Graphic Designers, Web Designers, Virtual Assistants, E-commerce, Store Owners, Social Media, and Marketing Managers

Our Support Service How can we help you? Our customer service team will be happy to answer all of your questions within 1-2 working days (Mon-Fri). Don’t hesitate to contact us at https://sparrowandsnow.com/request/.