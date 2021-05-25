Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SHAMAN digital psychedelic shaman framed art
this is an image of my friend(he is indigenous man named xavier...he is very shamanic) SHAMANIC: as in he seems to be floating around many universes....
I cut his head off and stuck some easter bunnies in it.. i just thought it was a fun and looked cool and you cant really tell that....

