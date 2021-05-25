Conceptzilla

Conceptzilla

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello everyone ✌️ We are a team of UI, graphic, & motion designers in tech space. We call ourselves CONCEPTZILLA because we are experts in designing product concepts for startups. Our proposal is super simple – we'll design an animated UI concept for your app.

• It'll cost $1,500
• It'll be delivered within one week
• It'll be beatiful and deep

conceptzilla.com

Conceptzilla
Conceptzilla
Designing rapid-fire concepts for startups
Hire Me

More by Conceptzilla

View profile
    • Like