LinkedIn automation is an AI-based technology that sets up personalized campaigns and helps you get the advantage of LinkedIn in a way that you cannot do otherwise. With LinkedIn automation, it’s like having someone to perform all the repetitive tasks around the clock and you save your time while getting the most out of your budget.

Read more here

https://stevejohnsonstories.medium.com/your-competitors-are-generating-3x-more-leads-with-linkedin-automation-and-you-should-do-the-same-145b5cdb2809