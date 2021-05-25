The brief was taken from the YCN competition and is to create an original collection of greetings card and gift wrap this will include: A greetings card, a boxed notecard, notepad, gift bag, and wrapping paper design. It will include a card from each and a digital variation concept for smart device use.

It will need to appeal to a large audience of people and be original and unique as an end result. The style of the design can be in the form of patterns, graphics, illustrative, characters, and typographic/lettering.

The collection will need to think about who it is targeting and what the purpose is, are they everyday cards, are they situational, and what the colour palette is. This will help establish where the collection would sit within the market.