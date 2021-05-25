Sanaullah Ujjal

G Play Logo Design ( G + Play )

G Play Logo Design ( G + Play )
Hello friends,

Excited to share with you the final approved logo sign for G-Play. The concept idea is a mix of a letter "G", a "PLAY" button and a "HEXAGON" icon.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Thank You

