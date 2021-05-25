G Play Logo Design ( G + Play )

Hello friends,

Excited to share with you the final approved logo sign for G-Play. The concept idea is a mix of a letter "G", a "PLAY" button and a "HEXAGON" icon.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇

Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com

WhatsApp- +8801792993510

☝️☝️☝️

Thank You